Norilsk Nickel keeps production forecast for this year

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Norilsk Nickel maintains the production forecast for this year and plans to produce 184-194 metric tons of nickel, the company said.

"Considering all the activities being implemented, we confirm the forecast of metals prodiction from Russian raw materials for 2024," the Russian mining and metals corporation reported.

The company forecast earlier that copper production can be 334,000-354,000 metric tons as of the year-end. Palladium production is planned within the range of 2.296-2.451 mln Troy ounces. Platinum production can total 567,000-605,000 Troy ounces.