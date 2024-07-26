Bank of Russia upgrades outlook on growth of retail, corporate lending for 2024

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has upgraded its outlook on growth of retail and corporate lending for 2024, keeping mortgage lending outlook intact, according to the regulator’s updated mid-term forecast.

In particular, the outlook on growth of lending for 2024 has been upgraded to 10-15% from 8-13% in the corporate segment and to 10-15% from 7-12% in the retail segment. The outlook on mortgage lending growth for this year has been maintained at 7-12%.

Meanwhile, the outlook on growth of retail lending for 2025 has been downgraded to 6-11% from 7-12%. The outlook on growth of corporate lending for 2025 remained intact at 7-12%. The regulator also downgraded the outlook on growth of mortgage lending in Russia for 2025 to 8-13% from 10-15%.

The outlook on growth of lending for 2026 has been downgraded to 7-12% from 8-13% in the retail segment and to 7-12% from 8-13% in the corporate segment. The Central Bank also left its outlook on mortgage lending growth for 2026 at 10-15%.

The Bank of Russia also projects 8-13% growth of corporate lending, 8-13% growth of retail lending and 10-15% growth of mortgage lending in 2027.