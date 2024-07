MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. There are no problems with payments for Russian oil supplies to China, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"Payments continue to be made. There are no problems at the moment," the official said.

China scaled up purchases of gas from Russia by 22.5% and oil by 4.8% in the first half of 2024, Deputy Prime Minister Ding Xuexiang said earlier.