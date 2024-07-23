Gasoline export ban to be effective again from August 1 — Novak

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The ban on gasoline exports from Russia will be effective again from August 1, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"We have the embargo approved until September 1. An exception has been currently made for the month of July. The exception ends from August 1. The tacit ban on exports of petroleum products and gasoline will be restored. In other words, the ban will be reenacted from August 1," Novak said.

Proposals to limit Russian gasoline and petroleum products’ exports were received by the government from the Ministry of Energy, the deputy prime minister noted. "We proceed from the balance of demand and supply, support of the domestic market in the first instance, and analyze. If we indeed see that it is required to continue the ban on gasoline export supplies in September - October, then such decision will be made," he added.