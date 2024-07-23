Lukoil not supplying oil to Slovakia, Hungary by transit via Ukraine in July — source

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Lukoil did not resume transit oil supplies via Ukraine in the direction of Slovakia and Hungary, an informed source in the industry told reporters.

Oil is transported through the Druzhba pipeline in line with accepted nominations, he noted.

"It is in accordance with nominations accepted for transportation. For July - yes, Lukoil has not resumed [oil transit via Ukraine]," the source said.

Ukraine terminated Lukoil’s oil transit earlier because Kiev had included the company into its sanction list. Hungary stated that it views Ukraine’s actions on the ban of oil supplies from Russia as unfriendly.

Oil from Russia is supplied to Hungary and Slovakia over the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline passing through Ukraine and exempt from sanctions of the European Union.