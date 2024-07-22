Russian stock indices rising on Monday — market data

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Monday with the positive trend, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index ticked up by 0.54% to 3,024.54 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 0.82% to 1,085.43 points. The yuan surged by 0.0005% to 11.972 rubles.

"Oil prices were held at a comfortable level and the ruble rate was neutral, Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World said.

BCS Investment World and Freedom Finance Global expect the MOEX Russia Index to be in the range of 3,000-3,100 points on Tuesday.