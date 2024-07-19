Microsoft outage does not affect Rosatom's critical infrastructure — state corporation

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The operation of third-party cloud services does not in any way affect the functioning of Rosatom’s critical information infrastructure, head of information infrastructure of the state nuclear corporation, Evgeny Abakumov, told TASS.

When asked if the global Windows outage had an impact on the operation of services of the state corporation’s enterprises, he replied: "Rosatom consistently implements a policy of technological independence in terms of software and hardware. The operation of third-party cloud services does not affect the functioning of the critical information structure of the state corporation."

Rosatom is a diversified holding uniting assets in the energy, mechanical engineering, and construction sectors. The state corporation unites more than 450 enterprises and entities employing over 350,000 people. Rosatom is a national leader in electricity production (about 20% of total output) and ranks first in the world in terms of the largest portfolio of orders for the construction of nuclear power plants: 33 power units are at various stages of implementation in 10 countries. Rosatom's activities also include the production of innovative non-nuclear products, logistics and development of the Northern Sea Route, and the implementation of environmental projects.