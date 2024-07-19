Russian envoy to pay business visit to China July 21-25 — press service

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russia's chairman of the Russia-China Committee for Friendship, Peace and Boris Titov Development will pay a business visit to China from July 21-25, his press service told TASS.

"Boris Titov, Special representative of the Russian President for Relations with International Organisations, will be on a business visit to China on July 21-25," the press service reported.

Titov's agenda will include meetings with Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary General Zhang Ming, Shaanxi Province Governor Zhao Gang, as well as representatives of Chinese businesses.