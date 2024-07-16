Longer period of tight monetary policy required for inflation decline — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. A notably longer period of tight monetary conditions in the economy will be required for inflation decline than was expected in April, according to files released by the Central Bank.

"Overall inflation pressure is not demonstrating a stable decline so far. For making the process of inflation decline stable it is necessary to maintain tight monetary conditions during a longer period than was projected in April," the regulator said.

Consumer prices in Russia rose by 0.64% in June 2024 (by 0.74% in May), according to figures provided by the Central Bank. Monthly growth of prices seasonally adjusted in annual terms went down to 9.3% (10.7% in May), which is seriously higher than in January-April 2024. Annual inflation increased to 8.59% (8.3% in May) as the current growth of prices this June was higher than in the same month last year.