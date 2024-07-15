Russian metals sector plans projects worth $33.6 bln — First Deputy PM

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The Russian metals sector plans to implement investment projects amounting to 3.5 trillion rubles ($33.6 bln), First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said.

"For the time being, there a lot of them [investment projects] planned in the industry on the whole - amounting to 3.5 trillion rubles. Projects focus on expansion of production facilities, renewal of capital assets, development of next processing stage and enhancement of the automation level. And on lowering the man-caused impact on the environment," Manturov noted.

One more task is the step-by-step achievement of the raw materials sovereignty in the sector, he added.