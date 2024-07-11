Russia approves veterinary certificates for dairy and fish exports to Kuwait

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor), together with the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition of Kuwait, agreed on veterinary certificates for the export of dairy and fish products, as well as honey and beekeeping products from Russia to Kuwait, the agency reported.

The agency noted that Russian enterprises for the production and storage of animal products interested in supplies to Kuwait must undergo an examination and be included in the register of exporters. After that they can export their products to the specified country.