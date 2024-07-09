Russia’s foreign trade surplus up 16.3% in January-May 2024 to $64.3 bln

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia’s foreign trade surplus rose by 16.3% in January-May 2024 to $64.3 bln, according to data provided by the Federal Customs Service.

Export amounted to $172.1 bln in the reporting period, while import equaled $107.8 bln.

Export to European countries fell by 37.2% to $26 bln, while import lost 16.72% to $28.5 bln. That said, Russia’s export to Asian countries gained 10% to $130.4 bln, while import from those countries slipped by 4.14% to $71.8 bln.

Export to African countries increased by 20.73% to $9.9 bln, while import remained at the level of January-May 2023 of $1.5 bln.

Russian export to countries of North and South America went up by 16.33% to $5.7 bln, while import from those countries fell by 17.14% to $5.8 bln.