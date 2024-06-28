Gazprom not to pay dividends for 2023

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Gazprom shareholders at the annual meeting decided not to announce and not to pay dividends for 2023, the holding said in a statement.

Gazprom board of directors provided such a recommendation earlier. The Russian government’s decree to its representatives in the holding’s board of directors also suggested nondistribution of dividend.

Gazprom posted annual net loss attributable to shareholders under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for 2023 for the first time since 1999, which amounted to around 629 bln rubles ($6.8 bln). Revenue decreased to 8.541 trillion rubles ($93 bln) in the reporting period from 11.673 trillion rubles ($145.61 bln) in 2022. Net debt/EBITDA ratio rose to 2.96 from 1.07 as of the end of 2022.

Gas production by Gazprom group equaled 355.23 bln cubic meters in 2023, down by almost 14%. In 2022, output amounted to 412.6 bln cubic meters, while in 2021 it totaled 514.8 bln cubic meters.