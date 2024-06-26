Annual inflation in Russia up to 8.61% on June 18-24 from 8.47% in previous week

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia accelerated to 8.61% on June 18-24 from 8.46% in the previous week, the Economic Development Ministry reported.

Weekly inflation equaled 0.22% in the reporting period.

In the food sector price rates grew by 0.25% during the reporting week, in the non-food segment inflation equaled 0.15%, while in the services sector price growth slowed down to 0.3%, the ministry added.

In late May the ministry upgraded its inflation outlook for 2024 to 5.1% from 4.5%.