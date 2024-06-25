Trade between Russia and Belarus can reach $60 bln this year — Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The volume of trade between Russia and Belarus can reach $60 billion this year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said speaking at the 10th International Scientific Expert Forum "Primakov Readings."

"Our trade has reached an unprecedented level. Last year, mutual trade in goods amounted to $50 billion. According to some estimates - not our estimates - we can reach 60 billion this year," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

According to Overchuk, the interaction the countries managed to develop through contacts between representatives of the governments made it possible "to a large extent neutralize the effect of these sanctions."

The Primakov Readings were first held in 2015. The Forum acquired the status of a prestigious platform for discussing scenarios for the development of international relations, international security, as well as new models of interaction between players of world politics.