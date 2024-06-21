Kaspersky Lab eyes US sanctions as unjustified

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Kaspersky Lab, whose top managers were included into US sanction list, considers such personal restrictions unjustified, the Russian software solutions provider said in a comment received by TASS.

US authorities announced the day before the full ban of Kaspersky software in the country under the pretext of the alleged threat for data safety and imposed export restrictions. Personal sanctions against certain senior executives of Kaspersky Lab were introduced on the next day.

"The recent step will not affect stability of the company because Kaspersky Lab itself, its subsidiaries and the CEO are not included in the OFAC list. We view the OFAC decision on personal sanctions ad unjustified," the company said.

"This step has become the continuation of decisions of the US government in respect of Kaspersky Lab, made in connection with the current geopolitical situation and theoretical concerns, rather than on the basis of a comprehensive assessment of the integrity of corporate products and its operation solutions," Kaspersky Lab added.