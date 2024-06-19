Long period of tough monetary conditions needed to reduce inflation — Central Bank

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. A long-term period of keeping tough monetary conditions is required to lower inflation, the Bank of Russia said.

"Current inflation pressure remains high and does not demonstrate a steady decline. To reduce inflation further, there is a need to maintain tough monetary conditions during a longer period of time than predicted in April," the regulator said.

The rise in consumer prices significantly accelerated in May 2024, the Central Bank noted. Dynamics of tourist and passenger transport services and the rise in stable inflation components that accelerated against April had strong influence on the consumer price index, the Bank of Russia added.