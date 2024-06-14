Russian Railways container transportation rises by 9.1% to 3.2 mln TEU in January - May

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Container transportation across the Russian Railways network in January - May 2024 for all types of traffic increased by 9.1% to 3.2 mln TEU, the company said on Friday.

"In January - May, over 3.2 mln TEU containers were transported in all types of traffic, including export, import, and transit. This is 9.1% more than in the same period last year," the statement said.

Russian Railways noted that there was a 1.8-fold increase in the transportation of fertilizers. At the same time, a third of all volumes are provided by the main four cargoes: chemicals and soda (344,500 TEU), timber cargo (241,600 TEU), chemical and mineral fertilizers (200,300 TEU), cars and components (194,200 TEU).

"In total, 33.9 mln tons of various goods were transported in containers (+9.2%)," the company noted.