Snow, peat vehicles, unmanned ATVs to be produced in Nenets Region

TASS, June 11. Snow-and-peat vehicles and Sumrak (Twilight) unmanned all-terrain vehicles will be produced in the Nenets Autonomous Region, the regional administration's press service said, adding an agreement had been signed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"An investment project to produce snow-and-peat mobiles and Sumrak unmanned all-terrain vehicles will be implemented in the Nenets Autonomous Region. An agreement was signed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)," the press service said. The parties to the agreement are Governor Yury Bezdudny and top managers of companies participating in the consortium: Oleg Vylegzhanin of Transcom Plus, Alexander Tortsev of Breoline, and member of the Russian Federation's Chamber of Commerce Council for Financial, Industrial and Investment Policy, Managing Partner at Criteria Consult Svetlana Tortseva," the press service reported.

Under the investment project, the parties will create a network of Arctic service centers in the region. "We met last winter at Marad'sey during the all-terrain vehicles show. This all-terrain vehicle had arrived on its own to Naryan-Mar. The counterparts could see the city, the region, and noticed how many all-terrain vehicles we have. The demand for this equipment is great, but available models do not meet requirements of the Arctic and our region. Thus, emerged an idea to create a production facility in the Nenets Autonomous Region," the press service quoted the governor as saying.

Snow-and-peat mobiles and Sumrak unmanned all-terrain vehicles are domestic all-terrain vehicles designed specifically for the Arctic. They have high cross-country abilities, load capacity and speed to cross the Arctic's off-road terrain.

Sumrak has been designed to improve logistics in the Arctic, the model's authors said. The vehicles can transport various goods and people in the interests of rescuers, subsoil users and can serve passenger transportation between remote settlements in the region. "We plan mass production of the Sumrak vehicles. There will be several different modifications to satisfy all the market demands: for fire departments, for general purposes, for emergencies. By 2029, the production will reach 80 vehicles per year, and perhaps it may happen even earlier. By 2032 - 200 vehicles per year, in compliance with the market strategy," the press service quoted Svetlana Tortseva as saying.

