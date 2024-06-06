Global trade becoming increasingly politicized — Severstal

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. The global trade is becoming increasingly strained and politicized, Board Chairman of Severstal Alexey Mordashov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The tension has increased in the global trade, and very significantly. Instead of the promotion of the agenda of inclusiveness and growth, we see very rigid fragmentation and essentially splitting of the world into blocks, and this is intensifying further. Certainly, this affects the growth rates of the world economy," Mordashov said. The acute economic crisis in Europe is evolving and the protectionist policy in many countries of the world is becoming stronger, he added.

The role of G20 is growing "in conditions of increasing politicization of the global trade" when discussing issues of international trade and economic agenda, Mordashov stressed.