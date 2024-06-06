Russia increases share of national currencies in energy exports payments to 70% — Novak

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. In the first four months of 2024, Russia increased supplies of oil and oil products to friendly countries to 96% of the total volume, while 70% of payments for energy resources are made in national currencies, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"This year, in four months, we supplied 95% of oil and oil products to friendly countries," he said.

According to Novak, there are certain payment and insurance issues, but they are being resolved. "In general, we see that the industry is working steadily. Of course, the share of national currencies has increased, and today about 70% of energy resources are provided by payments in national currencies - both Russian and those of our partners," he noted.

