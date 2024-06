ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant on Turkey is on track, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with heads of international news agencies organized by TASS.

"Everything is going on track, everything is in line with the schedule in the Akkuyu project. No delays, many people are working," Putin said. "We are grateful to the Turkish leadership for conditions created for this work," he added.