Moscow accounts for about 40% of Russia's exports — official

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Moscow accounts for about 40% of all Russian exports, Vitaly Stepanov, General Director of the Moscow Export Center, said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The city of Moscow is a huge modern technological metropolis. In terms of technological development, Moscow occupies leading places in world rankings. <…> It is important to note that the city’s business is very actively involved in foreign trade relations. This is actually underscored by another figure - 20% of all exporting organizations in the country are located in Moscow. In terms of volumes, Moscow accounts for about 40% of the total exported product," Stepanov said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is held on June 5-8. This year’s theme will be "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World." Scheduled events include meetings for small and medium-sized businesses, creative industries, the SPIEF Youth Day, as well as the Drug Security, SPIEF Academy and SPIEF Junior forums. SPIEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the information partner of the event.