Wildberries mulling entry into Oman, Turkey, to consider Latin America, Africa

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Wildberries is exploring the start of operations in Oman and Turkey, whereas in the future it may consider entry into Latin American and African countries, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian online retailer Tatiana Bakalchuk said in an interview with TASS before the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

She said in April that the company would announce the start of its platforms in three more countries in the following 2-3 months. In an interview Bakalchuk confirmed such plans. "As we promised we will announce that, though we ask for a little more time. So far, I can say that, for example, we are already looking towards Oman, which is one of this year’s SPIEF guests. We are also mulling Turkey," she said.

The company considers China, the Gulf countries and CIS states prior for this year from the viewpoint of foreign markets, chief executive added. "In the future, I think, we will be ready to consider Latin American and, probably, African countries," she noted.

