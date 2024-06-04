St. Petersburg may sign agreements worth over $6.6 bln at SPIEF — governor

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. St. Petersburg authorities plan to sign agreements at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) to the record-high amount of more than 600 bln rubles ($6.6 bln), Governor Alexander Beglov told TASS in an interview.

"Our specialists prepared about fifty agreements for signing at the forum. The amount is expected to be significant. We can reach the record high amount of more than 600 bln rubles for the city in conclusion of SPIEF 2024," Beglov said.

Representatives of more than 130 countries confirmed their participation in SPIEF this year, the governor noted. Representatives of major businesses and government authorities, and leading international exports are among forum attendees, he said.