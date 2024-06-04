Putin’s program at SPIEF scheduled for June 5-7 — presidential aide

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in events of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) from June 5 to 7, presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"The President will take part in activities of the 27th forum on June 5-7. The forum is held annually under patronage of the President and brings together world leaders, chief executives of Russian and international majors, banks, and leading experts among representatives of science, mass media, and civil society. Certainly, the majority of ministers, Cabinet members of our government is also present at this forum," Ushakov said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will be held on June 5-8. This year’s theme will be "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World." Scheduled events include meetings for small and medium-sized businesses, creative industries, the SPIEF Youth Day, as well as the Drug Security, SPIEF Academy and SPIEF Junior forums. SPIEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the information partner of the event.