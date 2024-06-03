Vehicles connected to ERA-GLONASS reach 11 mln

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The number of automobiles connected to 11 the ERA-GLONASS infosystem reached 11 mln over nine years of its operations, press service of GLONASS company told TASS.

"The number of vehicles connected to the ERA-GLONASS state information system reached eleven million. The pool of motor vehicles with the SOS button installed was complemented by almost 800,000 automobiles since the start of 2024 alone. At the same time, one million vehicles were connected to the system over the whole last year," the press service said.

GLONASS was established on June 3, 2015 on the instruction of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Rescuers received more than 380,000 emergency calls from motorists with the use of the system over that time.