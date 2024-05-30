HIMARS service center opens in Romania

BUCHAREST, May 30. /TASS/. A national service center for HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems has been opened at the Aerostar aircraft factory in the Romanian city of Bacau, the Romanian Ministry of National Defense reported.

"As a result of the collaboration between the company Lockheed Martin and Aerostar S.A., the National Maintenance Center for HIMARS Systems was created," the report points out.

At the opening ceremony, Defense Minister Angel Tylvare said that the location of this center is a "strategic advantage" for the country. Other states in the region will be able to send their HIMARS systems to Bacau for maintenance or repair, he said. He added that the center will provide jobs for at least 2,000 city residents.

Romania has purchased three HIMARS multiple rocket launchers manufactured by Lockheed Martin. The first two were received in 2021 and 2023; the third will be delivered this year.