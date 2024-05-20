Trade turnover between Russia and Central Asia grows despite Western sanctions — ministry

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The volume of trade between Russia and Central Asian countries is growing despite Western sanctions, Deputy Director of the Third Department of the CIS Countries at the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Overchenko said on Monday.

"Despite illegitimate Western sanctions, we are able to increase the volume of bilateral trade turnover [with the countries of Central Asia]. Russian investments in the region are also rising. The structural base of trade is expanding due to the non-resource component," Overchenko said.

The diplomat also emphasized that Russia is one of the key trade and economic partners of the Central Asian states with a high share of presence in the region’s economy and one of the main consumers of goods produced in the region.