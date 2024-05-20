North Pole-42 expedition on ice-resistant platform due in September, minister says

MURMANSK, May 20. /TASS/. Another North Pole expedition will set off on the ice-resistant self-propelled platform in September, Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology Alexander Kozlov said welcoming the 41st expedition in Murmansk.

"The North Pole-42 expedition is scheduled for September. We are getting ready for a new expedition, for new scientific data and achievements. This means the world is bound to see new and great discoveries," the minister said during a video call.

The North Pole ice-resistant platform gives Russia an opportunity to conduct long-term scientific experiments in high latitudes, he continued. "The drifting stations' program no longer depends on unpredictable ice. Our scientists now have access to 50 types of research, and the obtained data will be the base to understand climate change, to ensure navigation safety along the Northern Sea Route," the minister concluded.

The North Pole-41 expedition returned to Murmansk after more than 1.5 years in the Arctic. It was the first comprehensive expedition in recent 10 years. The expedition used the North Pole ice-resistant self-propelled platform, built specifically for research in high latitudes.

The world's first ice-resistant self-propelled North Pole platform is designed for year-round expeditions in the Arctic Ocean's northern latitudes. It does not require icebreakers to sail to the designated area, and it can drift for up to two years and sail back to the port. The vessel takes on board 14 crew and 34 researchers. The platform is equipped with an on-board scientific complex of 15 laboratories, a mobile field camp for accommodation on ice floes.