Gazprom investments may drop by 16% annually in 2024

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Gazprom Group plans to allocate 2.573 trillion rubles ($28.11 bln) for investments in 2024 against 3.056 trillion rubles ($33.4 bln) in 2023, meaning a decrease by 16%, according to the company’s report under the International Financial Reporting Statements for the last year.

"Total investments to be utilized under the Group’s investment program in 2024 (for gas, oil, power generating, heat generating and other assets) and the like intentions of the group in place amount to 2,572,823 mln rubles," Gazprom said.

Earlier reports said that investments of Gazprom’s head company will plunge by 20% year on year to 1.574 trillion rubles ($17.2 bln) in 2024.