MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The euro-to-ruble exchange rate on the Moscow Exchange fell below 99 rubles for the first time since April 3, as foreign exchange trading data shows.

As of 10:19 a.m. Moscow time, the euro decreased by 0.65% to 98.94 rubles.

By 10:46 a.m. Moscow time, the euro rate was at 98.99 rubles (-0.6%).

Meanwhile, the dollar-to-ruble exchange rate decreased by 0.61% to 92.56 rubles, the yuan rate was at around 12.726 rubles (-0.62).