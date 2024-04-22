Balticconnector gas pipeline returns to operation

HELSINKI, April 22. /TASS/. The Balticconnector subsea gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia has become functional on April 22 as scheduled, Senior Vice President of the Finnish operator Gasgrid Janne Gronlund told STT agency.

According to Yle television, repair works cost about 40 mln euro. The company informed on April 4 that Balticconnector maintenance was completed in line with plans and pipeline integrity and strength were tested.

The gas pipeline has its operations suspended on October 8 of the last year because of the detected leak. Throughput capacity of Balticconnector is up to 2.6 bln cubic meters per year.