Investments in Subarctic region to be over $32.6 bln in next decade — governor

MURMANSK, April 18. /TASS/. Investments in projects being implemented in the territory of the Murmansk Region over the next decade are above three trillion rubles ($32.6 bln), Governor of the Murmansk Region Andrey Chibis said at the videoconference meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"For the next decade, the volume of investments in projects we are working on [in the Murmansk Region] is over three trillion rubles," Chibis said.

Murmansk authorities said earlier that the capacity of the port of Lavna under construction on the western coast of the Kola Bay is planned to be involved in transshipping export cargoes from Belarus. The new terminal will be able to take from five to seven million metric tons of cargoes per year.