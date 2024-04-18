Bank of Russia to close data of foreign payment service providers until year-end

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia will not post details of foreign payment service providers on its website until the end of 2024, the regulator said.

"The Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia made the decision on April 12, 2024 to suspend posting of data regarding foreign payment services providers included into the list of foreign payment service providers on its website until December 31, 2024 inclusive," the Central Bank said.

The procedure of keeping such list remains the same.