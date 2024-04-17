Several Russian companies work on using digital assets in external settlements

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Several Russian companies are working on mechanisms for international settlements using digital financial assets, which could be implemented this year, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on the Financial Market Anatoly Aksakov said on Wednesday.

"We have adopted a law under which digital financial assets can be used in international payments. I know that several organizations are now preparing mechanisms for implementing the adopted decisions. We expect that they will be implemented this year, we’ll see how they work. It’s quite possible that this will be a serious channel to replace fiat currencies in international transactions," he noted.

Aksakov also said that work is now underway in another important direction - the use of digital currencies in international payments. "They are actively used in international payments, but so far, they have not been legalized in any way. I hope that we will start doing it in the near future," he said.