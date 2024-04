MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The Yuan to ruble exchange rate has exceeded 13 rubles for the first time since 2023.

By 07:06 Moscow time, the yuan exchange rate increased by 0.18% and reached 13 rubles. By 07:18, the yuan was at the 13.002 rubles mark.

At the Moscow Exchange opening, the yuan exchange rate reached 12.98 rubles. The euro exchange rate remained unchanged and stood at 100.24 rubles. The dollar exchange rate decreased by 0.02% to 94.4 rubles.