Steelmaking in Russia up 5.3% in 2023 — Deputy PM

CHELYABINSK, February 16. /TASS/. Steel production in Russia edged up by 5.3% as of the end of 2023, Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin about industry dynamics.

"Domestic metallurgists have fully adapted to the new environment. Our steelmakers increased casting by 5.3%, thereby busting the negative trend from 2022," he said.

The chemical sector recovered with 5% growth as of the end of the last year, Manturov noted. "The key driver here is the increase in mineral fertilizer production by more than 10%," he added.

Transportation costs amounting to eleven billion rubles ($119.6 mln) were subsidized to exporters for restructuring their routes, Manturov noted, referring to the lumber segment.