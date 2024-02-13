Price of Brent oil surpasses $83 per barrel on London’s ICE first since January 30

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for April delivery has risen above $83 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since January 30, according to trading data.

As of 7:34 p.m. Moscow time (4:34 p.m. GMT), the Brent price was up by 1.17% at $83.04 per barrel.

By 8:03 p.m. Moscow time (5:03 p.m. GMT), the price of Brent oil narrowed gains to 1.16% trading at $82.81 per barrel, whereas the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for March delivery was up by 1.14% at $77.91 per barrel.