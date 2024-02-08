More than 90% of payments between Russia and China are in national currencies

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Over 90% of settlements between Russia and China are made in rubles and yuan, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said at a briefing.

Presidents of Russia and China highlighted importance of creating joint reliable financial infrastructure in their conversation, he noted.

"It was stated that more than 90% of payments between our countries are already being made in rubles and yuan," Ushakov said. "Importance of continuing the joint effort of building up the financial infrastructure supporting reliable payments was underscored," the aide noted.

The two presidents also stressed that Russia and China should continue improving transport communications, upgrade the border infrastructure and crossing points, and scale up freight transportation.