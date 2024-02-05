EU to slap sanctions on firms "participating in circumvention of sanctions" against Russia

BRUSSELS, February 5. /TASS/. The European Union will impose restrictions as part of the 13th package of sanctions against Moscow that is being readied, against companies from different countries that it believes participate in circumvention of anti-Russia sanctions, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said.

Restrictions "will affect many people and institutions <…> of different countries who participate in circumvention of sanctions," Borrell told a press conference.

He confirmed that the work on the new package of sanctions continues with the purpose to approve new restrictions by February 24, the second anniversary of the start of the special military operation in Ukraine.

Bloomberg reported last month citing a source that the EU had initiated discussions of the 13th package of anti-Russia sanctions. Potential sanctions planned to be approved by February 24, were discussed on January 17 at a meeting of the EU committee of permanent representatives, the agency said. Expansion of sanctions lists, additional trade restrictions and measures to counter circumvention of sanctions by Russia were suggested. Later an EU spokesperson confirmed that the European Union intended to impose more sanctions against Russia by February 24.