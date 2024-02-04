China, India, UAE to be prior countries in developing inbound tourism in Russia — document

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. China, India, Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia will become prior countries for Russia in development of inbound tourism in 2024, according to the concept for promoting Russia’s tourism potential on foreign markets presented by Director General of the Center for Strategic Research Pavel Smelov.

"In 2024, attention will be given to five prior countries: China, India, Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia. It is expected that by 2030 the implementation of the concept presented will result in the annual flow of 16 mln foreign tourists," Smelov said.

Foreign tourists are well acquainted with Moscow and St. Petersburg now, he said, adding that the global task "is to spread this positive trend to other regions of the country."

As part of implementation of the concept the promotion of Russia’s tourist brand on foreign international markets, business missions for Russian travel agencies, familiarization tours for foreign travel agencies and some other measures are planned, the official noted.