Avtotor to present prototype electric vehicles in 2024 — company

KALININGRAD, February 2. /TASS/. Avtotor will present pilot specimens of electric vehicles developed in-house in 2024, the press service of the Russian automobile holding told TASS.

"Efforts of creating our own electric vehicle are on track. It is being created on the basis of a technologically independent program and anticipates higher - over 90% - localization. Pilot specimens will be presented in 2024. Industrial production is planned to begin in 2025," the press service said.

The greater portion of components of electric motors and electronic control systems will be produced at new auto part plants under construction by the holding. The model range will be based on two-and four-seat compact electric vehicles created on the basis of company’s own developments.

The electric car will be in the line under a common brand with several models, with the work on them underway as part of technology cooperation with Chinese partners, the press service said, without going into details of the brand name.