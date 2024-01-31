Fertilizer production up 10.3% YOY in 2023 in Russia — statistics

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Mineral fertilizers production gained 10.3% year-on-year to 26 mln metric tons in terms of 100% nutrients in 2023, the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said.

In December 2023, production of fertilizers had an upsurge by 14.9% annually and by 4.8% monthly to 2.4 mln metric tons.

In 2023, potash fertilizer output soared by 24.6% year-on-year to 9.1 mln metric tons. Phosphate fertilizer production gained 0.2% and totaled 4.4 mln metric tons. Nitrogen fertilizers had an uptick by 5.2% in the reporting year and stood at 12.5 mln metric tons. Ammonia production lost 0.5% to 17.1 mln metric tons.