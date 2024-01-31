Goods supplies between Tajikistan and Russia up by 12.6% in 2023 — trade mission

DUSHANBE, January 31. /TASS/. The physical volumes of goods supplies between Russia and Tajikistan, increased by 12.6% and exceeded 1.3 million tons in 2023, the trade mission of the Russian Federation in Dushanbe reported referring to statistics from the Tajik side.

"Trade turnover between the countries in 2023 compared to 2022 increased by 2.7% and reached $1,714.9 million, breaking am all-time high. Physical volumes amounted to 1,318,000 tons and increased by 12.6% ", the statement says.

According to the trade mission, more than 40% of goods imported into Tajikistan from Russia last year were mineral products, including petroleum products. In 2023, the share of supplies non-raw materials, non-energy goods from Russia to Tajikistan amounted to 59.8%. Over the past year, supplies of food and raw materials from Russia increased by 11.5%, supplies of wood and pulp and paper by 10.3%, as well as supplies of products made of stone, gypsum, cement, asbestos and glass by 3%.

As the trade mission noted, in 2023, supplies of goods from Tajikistan to Russia increased significantly. "Supplies of goods to Russia from Tajikistan last year amounted to $134.7 million (an increase of 52.7%), and their total weight was 55,900 tons (an increase of 34.2%)," the report says.

Russian market participants purchased food and agricultural raw materials, chemical products, cotton and cotton yarn from Tajikistan.

In 2023, 71 regions of Russia maintained economic ties with Tajikistan. In terms of exports the leaders were Moscow, St. Petersburg, Orenburg, Chelyabinsk, Moscow, Samara, Sverdlovsk regions and Krasnoyarsk regions as well as the republics of Tatarstan and Bashkiria. In terms of imports of products from Tajikistan the leaders were Moscow, St. Petersburg, as well as the Ivanovo, Moscow, Sverdlovsk, Tula regions and the Altai Territory.

Earlier, the Agency for Statistics under the President of Tajikistan reported that the republic’s trade turnover with Russia exceeded $1.7 billion in 2023. At the end of the year, Russia became the republic’s first trading partner among other countries accounting for 20.6% of Tajikistan’s total foreign trade turnover.