Russian stocks up during Monday trading

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was mixed as Monday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index added 0.2% to 3,169.57 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index lost 0.02% to 1,109.76 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT).

As of 10:15 a.m. (07:15 a.m. GMT), the MOEX was up by half a percent at 3,178.97 points, while the RTS was up by 0.56% at 1,116.16 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.02% at 89.72 rubles on Moscow Exchange, the euro was down by 0.17% at 97.25 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.18% at 12.465 rubles.