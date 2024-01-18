BMW not experiencing problem with components due to Red Sea crisis

BERLIN, January 18. /TASS/. BMW is not experiencing any difficulties with component parts due to the situation in the Red Sea, a spokesperson of the German automaker told TASS.

"The situation in the Red Sea is not affecting BMW Group production processes. Deliveries to our plants are guaranteed. We are closely communicating with our logistics partners and do not expect any failures," the company said.

Many companies decided to redirect vessels to Europe along the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa instead of the Suez Canal. This route takes 10-14 days more and increases costs. As a result, certain European companies faced shortages of components not delivered in time.