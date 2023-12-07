Russia-Japan green energy cooperation should not be affected by politics — official

TOKYO, December 7. /TASS/. Russia and Japan can and should cooperate in the field of green energy, and such interaction should be carried out without any political overtones, Russia's new trade representative in Tokyo Natalya Stapran said in an interview with TASS.

"In terms of prospects, Russia and Japan have set goals for decarbonization and green transformation, so cooperation on green projects can and should take place without political overtones. Cooperation between Russia and Japan in the formation and growth of supply chains for LNG, hydrogen, fuel ammonia, wood pellets and the development of the entire green technology complex would benefit not only our countries, but the entire world," she said.

Stapran added that the first steps in the identified areas were taken even before bilateral relations deteriorated.

"In terms of any green projects, the geographical proximity of Russia and Japan is an undeniable advantage. The short transportation distance reduces CO2 emissions," she said.