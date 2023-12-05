Russian budget to receive $3.9 worth of extra oil and gas revenues in December — ministry

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russia’s federal budget may receive 362 bln rubles ($3.9 bln) worth of additional oil and gas revenues in December 2023, according to a statement released on the Finance Ministry’s website.

"Additional oil and gas revenues of the federal budget are projected at 362 bln rubles in December 2023. The deviation of virtual oil and gas revenues from the expected monthly amount of oil and gas revenues amounted to -117.2 bln rubles in November 2023," the statement reads.

Daily purchases of foreign currency and gold will equal 11.7 bln rubles ($128 mln) from December 7, 2023 to January 12, 2024, according to the ministry. "The amount of funds allocated for purchases of foreign currency and gold will total 244.8 bln rubles ($2.6 bln). Transactions will be carried out from December 7, 2023 to January 12, 2024, with daily purchases of foreign currency and gold equaling 11.7 bln rubles," the ministry said.

The daily volume of purchases of foreign currency and gold from November 8 to December 6, 2023 equals 29.6 billion rubles ($322 mln).