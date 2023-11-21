Pakistan ready to discuss use of Mir cards with Russia — ambassador

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Pakistan is ready for talks with Russia about the use of the Mir payment system and the use of national currencies for mutual transactions, Pakistan’s newly appointed Ambassador to Russia Muhammad Khalid Jamali has told TASS in an interview.

"Switching to national currencies in mutual settlements is a matter, which is being discussed not only bilaterally but also at the level of multilateral organizations such as the SCO and Pakistan is ready to consider all available options that can help make settlements faster and give impetus to our trade," the diplomat said. "The same applies to the Mir cards."

"We are open to all proposals from our Russian colleagues, which are beneficial for both sides," he added.